Playnite is an open source video game library manager with one simple goal: To provide a unified interface for all of your games.
Link games from Steam, Epic, Origin, GOG, Battle.net, Ubisoft Connect and other services, including games that are not installed!
Playnite supports a wide variety of console emulators.
Playnite's look can be fully customized, from simple color changes to complete layout re-designs.
Playnite's functionality can be extended with plugins and script extensions.
Fullscreen mode with full controller support is available.
Playnite tracks your time in-game (any game including emulated ones).
Playnite's user interface is fast and light on resources, even with large libraries.
Playnite can run from portable storage without need of installing system dependencies.
No Playnite features are locked behind a paywall and the complete source code is available under the MIT license.
Playnite doesn't store any user information on remote servers. All information about your library is stored locally on your PC. When linking account we only save the same amount of information as when you sign-in into related library/store via web browser.
Playnite can automatically download metadata for all of your games, including custom ones (covers, descriptions and other information).